Butte High girls top Maroons, Butte Central boys storm past Bulldogs

Posted at 9:47 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 23:47:05-05

BUTTE — The Butte High girls and Butte Central boys basketball teams departed the Civic Center on Thursday with crosstown victories and unbeaten records.

The Bulldog girls, under first-year head coach Bryan Arntson, pulled away in the second half after leading by one point at the break to defeat Butte Central 52-40. The win moved Butte to 3-0 overall.

In the boys game, Butte Central surged to a 20-point lead in the third quarter en route to a runaway 65-37 win over the Bulldogs to move the Maroons to 6-0 overall while dropping Butte 0-3.

The crosstown meeting was the first for Butte's High schools since December 23, 2019. The Butte girls and Butte Central boys also pulled out wins on that day.

