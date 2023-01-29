Butte High boys topple Helena, hand Bengals their first conference loss

BUTTE — The Butte High boys basketball team delivered its most complete game of the season so far, and the end result was an upset over the top team in the Western AA.

Jace Stenson piled up 18 points and the Bulldogs built a big first-half lead and then held on to topple Helena High 58-49 on Saturday afternoon at Ross J. Richardson Gym.

It was the Bengals first conference loss and they now sit at 6-1 in the Western AA while Butte improved to 4-3 in conference play ahead of Tuesday' crosstown showdown against defending Class A champion Butte Central.

The Bulldogs opened the game on a 5-0 run and consistently got tough shots to fall en route to a 28-12 halftime lead.