BUTTE — Make it three in a row for the Butte High boys.

Hudson Luedtke poured in a game-high 26 points as the Bulldogs used a second-half surge to roll past Helena Capital 58-43 on Thursday at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym as Butte won its third straight game.

The Bruins (9-6) and Bulldogs (12-3) split their regular season series, with Capital prevailing 47-43 back in January. Butte led 24-18 at halftime before going on a run in the third quarter to take a 45-27 lead into the fourth.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Butte High boys storm past Helena Capital, win third straight game

Cayde Stajcar and Mike Verlanic each added 10 points for the Bulldogs. The Bruins were led by 10 points apiece from Wil Spotorno and Landon Levang.

The Bruins will host Missoula Hellgate on Saturday while the Bulldogs will play at Helena on Feb. 19.

