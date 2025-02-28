Butte High boys roll past Helena Capital, secure Western AA home play-in game

BUTTE — The Butte High boys basketball team bought itself one final home game.

Dylan Bache piled up a game-high 25 points — including four 3-pointers — as the Bulldogs rolled past Helena Capital 65-50 in the regular season finale to lock up the No. 4 playoff seed and secure a Western AA home play-in game for a berth at state next week against Missoula Sentinel.

The Bulldogs (13-6 overall, 9-5 Western AA) and Bruins (10-10, 9-5) split their regular season series after Capital earned a 64-61 on February 1. The Bruins will be the No. 3 seed and also host a play-in game against Missoula Big Sky.

Butte's Hudson Luedtke added 18 points including three triples for the Bulldogs, who led 31-23 at halftime and then pulled away after the break, and Braylon Larson added nine.

The Bruins were led by 10 points from Connor Toivonen, nine from Merek Mihelish and eight from Landon LeVang.

The dates of the Western AA play in games are still to be determined.

