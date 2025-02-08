Butte High boys pull past No. 4 Missoula Hellgate, snap Knights' win streak

BUTTE — Trying to avoid dropping a third straight game, the Butte High boys found a way to pull out a late victory on Friday evening at Ross J. Richardson Gymnasium.

Tocher Lee hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left and then Braylon Larson slammed down a game-sealing dunk as the Bulldogs pulled past No. 4 Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to halt the Knights four-game win streak.

Butte and Hellgate split their regular season series after the Knights prevailed in overtime back on January 9.

Hellgate led 20-17 after one quarter and 33-30 at halftime. Butte pulled ahead to take a 45-43 lead into the final quarter.

Hudson Luedtke led Butte (9-5) with 24 points, Lee had 14 including four 3-pointers, Dylan Bache and Larson each had 10.

Hellgate (9-4) was led by 17 points from Easton Sant, 13 from Spencer Wayland and nine from Chance McNulty.

The Knights host Helena on Thursday and the Bulldogs host Kalispell Glacier on Friday.

