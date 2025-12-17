BUTTE — Butte High and Dillon split a non-conference doubleheader at the Butte Civic Center on Tuesday evening.

The Class AA Butte High boys fended off two-time defending Class A champion Dillon 47-38 and then the Dillon girls — last season's state runners-up — survived for a 60-57 victory.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Butte High boys pull past Dillon; Beaver girls outlast Bulldogs

In the boys game, the Bulldogs led by exactly eight points after the first, second and third quarters and kept the Beavers at bay in the fourth to improve to 2-0. Butte's Hudson Luedtke — who on Saturday set a program record with 43 points against Bozeman — scored a game-high 17 points while sophomore Brady Hanson had 14.

Dillon (1-2) was paced by 13 points from Cohen Hartman and 9 from Will Hansen.

The girls game saw the Bulldogs (1-1) grab a 33-28 halftime lead before Dillon (3-0) pulled ahead late and then saw a tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds of the fourth quarter attempt come up just short.

Dillon's Landri Hartman led her team with 21 points, Tess Tash scored 14 points and Cassie Keller had 12. Butte's Cadence Graham led the game with 27 points and Saege Grey added 11.

Dillon plays at Billings Central on Friday while Butte will host Billings West the same day.

