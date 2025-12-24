High School College More Sports Watch Now
Butte High boys, girls storm past Butte Central in crosstown basketball

BUTTE — Butte High earned a runaway sweep over Butte Central on Tuesday evening at the Butte Civic Center in their annual crosstown game.

In the girls game, the Bulldogs built a 29-10 lead en route to a 62-24 victory. It was Butte's seventh straight victory over the Maroons.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-2 and the Maroons fell to 0-3.

Butte's Cadence Graham led the game with 14 points, Emma Johnson had 9 and Elli Graham and Saege Grey each had 8. Central was led by 6 points from Rylee Forbes.

In the boys game Butte surged to a 44-12 halftime lead and went on to win 71-30 as the Bulldogs topped the Maroons for the third consecutive season.

Butte remains unbeaten at 4-0 while Central dropped its first game and fell to 4-1.

Butte's Hudson Luedtke led the way with a game-high 32 points. Josh Liston added 8 for the Bulldogs. Central was paced by a team-high 11 points from Joshua Sutton.

Butte will host Gallatin on January 2 while Butte Central will play at Anaconda on January 8.

