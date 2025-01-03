Butte High basketball sweeps through Bozeman in non-conference doubleheader

BUTTE — The Butte High boys and girls basketball teams both earned Class AA non-conference wins over Bozeman on Thursday evening at the Butte Civic Center.

The Bulldog girls pulled past the Hawks 47-39 while the Butte boys held off Bozeman 70-64. It was the Bulldog boys first victory over the Hawks since January 2018.

In the girls game, Butte's Cadence Graham scored a game-high 21 points as the Bulldogs built a 23-11 lead by halftime. Dylan Bartoletti and Franki Salusso each added nine points for Butte which improved to 3-1. The Hawks (1-3) were led by 11 points from Nula Anderson and nine from Marlee Embry.

In the boys game, Butte's Hudson Luedtke poured in a game-high 31 points — including 17 in the fourth quarter — as the Bulldogs (3-1) led 38-28 at the break. Dylan Bache scored 20 points for Butte and sophomore Braylon Larson had 10. The Hawks (1-3) were paced by 16 points from Kash Embry and 14 from Cristion Malloy.

Butte High will play its crosstown doubleheader against Butte Central on Saturday while the Bozeman girls open Eastern AA play at Belgrade on Tuesday and the Hawk boys on Jan. 10 at Billings Skyview.

