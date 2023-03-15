Butte Central's Dougie Peoples named Gatorade Montana Player of the Year

BUTTE — The highest scoring high school varsity boys basketball player in Butte history has added another accolade to his resume.

Butte Central senior Dougie Peoples — whose walk-off 3-pointer in the 2022 State A championship game solidified his place in Mining City sports lore — was named the Gatorade Montana Player of the Year in boys basketball on Wednesday morning.

I am so excited to announce I am the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year! I am so thankful for my amazing coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me get to where I am right now! #gatorade #GatoradePOY #AG2G pic.twitter.com/U1nnkFAAE4 — dougiepeeps (@dougiepeeps101) March 15, 2023

At this year's State A tournament, Peoples helped guide the Maroons to a third-place finish, locking up a third state trophy for Central in four years.

Peoples averaged 24.8 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game.