Butte Central's Dougie Peoples named Gatorade Montana Player of the Year

BRANDON SULLIVAN / MTN Sports
Butte Central's Dougie Peoples goes up for a shot in a crosstown game against Butte High on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Civic Center.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 15, 2023
BUTTE — The highest scoring high school varsity boys basketball player in Butte history has added another accolade to his resume.

Butte Central senior Dougie Peoples — whose walk-off 3-pointer in the 2022 State A championship game solidified his place in Mining City sports lore — was named the Gatorade Montana Player of the Year in boys basketball on Wednesday morning.

At this year's State A tournament, Peoples helped guide the Maroons to a third-place finish, locking up a third state trophy for Central in four years.

Peoples averaged 24.8 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game.

