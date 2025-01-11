Watch Now
Butte Central girls outlast Anaconda in 2OT; Maroon boys rout Copperheads

BUTTE — The Butte Central basketball teams collected wins over Anaconda on Friday evening but did so in very different ways.

The Maroons girls rallied late against the Copperheads and eventually prevailed in double overtime 46-43 to snap a three-game skid against Anaconda.

Meanwhile, Central's boys routed the Copperheads 76-31 behind a 30-point outburst from Joshua Sutton as the Maroons combined for 19 triples and extended their win streak against Anaconda to seven games.

The Central girls got a team-high 19 points from Zayonna Otherbull while the Copperheads were led by 19 from Meela Mitchell.

Anaconda plays Stevensville on Monday while the Maroons play the Yellowjackets next Saturday.

