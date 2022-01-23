Broadview-Lavina boys survive Harlowton-Ryegate, run record to 12-0

The Broadview-Lavina boys will carry their unbeaten record at least one more game.

The Pirates rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to hold off Harlowton-Ryegate for a 47-45 win in Lavina on Saturday night.

Broadview-Lavina (12-0) started the game on a 9-2 run, but the Engineers battled back and claimed a 20-17 lead. Harlowton-Ryegate (9-3) led 27-26 after three quarters, but the Pirates quickly took a lead in the fourth quarter they wouldn't relinquish.

Broadview went up two on a Hal Brown triple, then a Kade Erickson bucket pushed the lead to four midway through the fourth quarter. Colter Woldstad answered for Harlowton-Ryegate, but Broadview-Lavina freshman Connor Glennie canned a three to put the Pirates up five. The Engineers were able to get within two again, but free throws from Erickson iced the game.

"They caused us a lot of trouble. We knew they’re a good team and were going to throw a lot of stuff at us," Broadview-Lavina head coach Scott Severance said. "I don’t think we played as smooth as we normally do and we struggled on the boards more than we normally have, but to stick with it and get stops and make free throws when we had to was critical.”

Erickson led all scorers with 18 points. Woldstad had 13 for Harlowton-Ryegate. Broadview-Lavina will put its perfect record on the line next Friday against Absarokee.