Bozeman survives in overtime thriller against rival Gallatin

BOZEMAN — After a late run by Bozeman High to force overtime, the Hawks held on to beat crosstown rival Gallatin 58-50.

Gallatin’s standout point guard Eli Hunter led the early push for the Raptors, scoring nine of their ten points in the first quarter. And despite falling behind early in the second after having a one-point lead to start out the quarter, Gallatin went on an 11-0 run that included a momentum and-1 from Quinn Clark to go into halftime with a 23-20 lead.

The third quarter started with a 7-0 run from Bozeman, most of the points coming from cashing in forced turnovers from the Raptors. However, Hunter kept Gallatin afloat with his eight points in the third which propelled Gallatin to keep a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

But then, Kellen Harrison and Rocky Lencioni from Bozeman High took over. Harrison had five points that kept the Hawks within three of the tie. Then, Lencioni went up for the three to tie the game with no hesitation. It sank with 1:30 to play, and both teams locked down on defense to send the game to overtime.

Overtime was won at the free throw line by Bozeman High. They went seven for eight from the line and scored six points from the field to claim their fifth win against Gallatin in program history.

Harrison had seven points in overtime and finished with 21. Hunter led all scorers with 24.

These two will rematch later this season at Gallatin Highschool on Feb. 23.