Bozeman still atop Eastern AA standings while Great Falls High wins by two at home

GREAT FALLS — Bozeman 66 Great Falls CMR 51

The Bozeman Hawks (6-1, 3-0) came into a match-up with the Great Falls CMR Rustlers (3-2, 1-0) looking to stay atop of the Eastern AA standings.

They came out firing hitting four threes in the first quarter but the Rustlers took the hit and continued to fight. Gavin Grosenick kept them in it scoring 13 points in the first half to take a 35-33 lead at half.

However Bozeman’s Ty Huse scored a game-high 22 points to to lead a surge in the second half to keep the Hawks undefeated in conference play.

Hawks play Great Falls High Bison at home Jan. 22 while the Rustlers take on Bozeman Gallatin on the road the same day.

Great Falls High 48 Bozeman Gallatin 46

The Bozeman Gallatin Raptors (4-3, 2-1) and Great Falls High Bison (4-2, 1-1) were at a stalemate with just over one minute remaining in the game tied at 46-46.

With the Raptors trying to hold for the last shot against the Bison’s pressure zone defense, the Raptors turned it over as Garrett Stone stepped into the passing lane near half court and took in for two to put them on top 48-46.

In the final possession of the game off a Cale Gundlach missed free throw, Tyler Nansel had a Kawhi Leonard-esque fadeaway three that just missed off back rim to give Great Falls High a much-needed win after having last week’s games and practices cancelled due to COVID-19.

Raptors’ Eli Hunter led all scorers with 17 while Stone finished with 11 for the Bison.