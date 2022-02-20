Bozeman stays undefeated in the Eastern AA after win over Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — With a blend of stupendous perimeter shooting, man-to-man team defense and scoring outputs from a deep roster, the Bozeman Hawks (15-1, 12-0 Eastern AA) are beating teams by 14 points or more aside from their lone loss to Helena Capital earlier in the season.

Today was no different in a dominant win from start to finish over the Great Falls High Bison boys (7-8, 4-7) as they won 69-40. No Bison player scored in double figures, however, Reed Harris chipped in nine points. Three Hawks in Jackson Bayse (12), Ty Huse (17) and Trent Rogers (13) led the way for their team while eight players contributed to the win in the points column.

Bozeman has two more games playing Belgrade and Billings Skyview while Great Falls High has three including their crosstown game Feb. 22 against Great Falls CMR as well as Billings West and Billings Senior.