Bozeman Gallatin boys pull past Butte for 67-59 season-opening win

BUTTE — The Bozeman Gallatin boys delivered on the road.

Eli Hunter piled up a game-high 28 points and Cash Jones added 13 as the Raptors pulled away from Butte High in the second half to walk away with a 67-59 non-conference win on Friday night.

Gallatin led 12-10 after the first quarter and 33-30 at the half. From there the Raptors eventually built a double-digit lead in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Senior Jace Stenson and freshman Hudston Luedtke led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points apiece.

Both Butte and Gallatin are coming off state tournament appearances last season with the Bulldogs entering as the fourth seed out of the Western AA and the Raptors the fourth seed out of the East.