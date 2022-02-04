Bozeman buries 15 3-pointers to beat Billings Senior, 69-53

BILLINGS - The Bozeman Hawks buried 15 3-pointers on the way to a convincing 67-53 road win Thursday night at Billings Senior.

Jackson Basye accounted for eight of those to lead everybody in scoring with 29 points.

The Hawks trailed 12-6 in the opening quarter before Basye went to work. He hit three in the first quarter and two more before the half helping Bozeman to a 32-27 lead at the break. Trent Rogers finished with 18 points for the Hawks who improved to 12-1, 9-0 in conference.

Demarcus Johnson led Senior with 16 points. The Broncs now sit 7-5, 4-4.