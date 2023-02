Boys basketball: 2023 divisional tournament scores and pairings

High school boys basketball

2023 divisional tournament pairings

Eastern AA

March 2-4 at Great Falls

(Four advance)

Bracket TBA

Western AA

March 2-4 at Kalispell

(Four advance)

Bracket TBA

Eastern A

at Billings Metra

(Four advance)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Game 1: Laurel vs. Sidney, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Glendive vs. Livingston, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Lewistown vs. Game 1 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Lockwood vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 5: Billings Central vs. Havre, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Miles City vs. Hardin, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 2 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 10: Game 4 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 25

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 10:30 a.m. (at Lockwood)

Game 14: Game in winner vs. Game 12 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 3:30 p.m., third place

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m., championship

Western A

at Ronan

(Four advance)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Game 1: Frenchtown 68, Corvallis 32, play-in

Game 2: Whitefish 67, Libby 34, play-in

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 3: Hamilton vs. Polson, 12 p.m.

Game 4: Frenchtown vs. Columbia Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Browning vs. Dillon, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: Whitefish vs. Butte Central, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 25

Game 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Game 10 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 5 p.m., third place

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:15 p.m., championship

Northern B

at Shelby

(Two advance)

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: Fairfield vs. Glasgow, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Rocky Boy vs. Malta, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Cut Bank vs. Poplar, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Shelby vs. Wolf Point, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m., championship

Southern B

at Billings Metra

(Four advance)

Wednesday, March 1

Game 1: Jefferson vs. Huntley Project, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Three Forks vs. Baker, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Columbus vs. Lodge Grass, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Game 4: Red Lodge vs. Manhattan, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Lame Deer vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, March 4

Game 11: Game 7 winner, vs. Game 10 loser, 10:30 a.m. (at Rocky)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., championship

Western B

at Anaconda

(Two advance)

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 1: Missoula Loyola vs. Thompson Falls, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Florence vs. Eureka, 1:15 p.m.

Game 3: Bigfork vs. Arlee, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: St. Ignatius vs. Anaconda, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:15 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:15 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 25

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 10:45 a.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 10:45 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4:45 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m., championship

Northern C

at Great Falls

(Two advance)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Game 1: Great Falls Central vs. Big Sandy, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Belt vs. Dutton-Brady, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Box Elder vs. Cascade, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: C-J-I vs. Roy-Winifred, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Heart Butte vs. Game 1 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 25

Game 11: Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m., third place

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m., championship

Southern C

at Lockwood

(Two advance)

Wednesday, March 1

Game 1: Terry vs. Custer-Hysham, 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: Broadus vs. Plenty Coups, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Broadview-Lavina vs. Park City, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Game 4: Jordan vs. Melstone, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Bridger, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, March 4

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m., championship

Eastern C

at Wolf Point

(Two advance)

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: Lustre Christian vs. Savage, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Nashua vs. Froid-Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Fairview vs. Plentywood, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Bainville vs. Scobey, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Gam 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., championship

Western C

at Butte

(Two advance)

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 1: West Yellowstone vs. Charlo or Superior, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: Drummond vs. Harrison-Willow Creek, 11 a.m.

Game 3: St. Regis vs. Lone Peak, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Manhattan Christian vs. Darby, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 25

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship