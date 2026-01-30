It’s been nearly 50 years since the Billings West boys basketball team went back-to-back as Class AA state champions, as the Golden Bears claimed the throne in 1980 and 1981.

Billings West's 1980, '81 championship teams 'completely reconnected'

A few members of those title teams met before being honored during Friday evening’s contest against Billings Senior.

“I think we're re-committing to doing a better job of staying in touch," said Craig Hurlbert, a member of the 1980 championship team. "A lot of us kind of lost touch, but we're completely reconnected today and there will definitely be a text string moving forward with all of the guys."

Despite all of those years passing since these Bears hoisted that state championship trophy, the memories of those seasons still hit like they were yesterday.

“We just had lunch, both teams '80 and '81, and it was really exciting because we were sharing stories and memories from those years," Hurlbert said. "We had a great time. All of the guys coming back from all over the place, and Don, coach Ryan, and really the impact those years had on our lives as professionals, fathers, sons. Just super valuable years learning how to play basketball under coach Ryan."

Several of the guys stuck around the Billings area and have even had the next generation roll through high school. They’ve seen a ton of basketball through the years and, of course, all the changes that have come with the game.

“One, the size of the athletes, and they're more athletic with modern-day training. With things like that the game has changed," former coach Don Ryan said. "The emphasis on many things has changed. Not to be too technical, but probably fundamentals would be a big thing. Then, of course, style of play has drastically changed."

West’s former championship squads will be honored at halftime of Friday evening’s crosstown game with the Broncs. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30.