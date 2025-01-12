Billings West, Senior boys earn wins Saturday on road against CMR, Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Both the Billings Senior and Billings West boys basketball teams captured wins Saturday afternoon against Great Falls High and CMR respectively.

The Golden Bears got the better of the Rustlers 59-47, while the Broncs bested the Bison 65-53.

At CMR's fieldhouse, the first quarter was back-and-forth. That was until West held CMR to only four points in the second quarter while scoring 10 itself to take full control of the contest in to halftime.

Over at Swarthout Fieldhouse, Great Falls High found itself down 50-38 after three quarters, and Senior was able to pace itself to the eventual 12-point win.

For highlights of each game, see the video player above.