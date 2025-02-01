Billings West girls, Senior boys win rivalry games on the hardwood

BILLINGS — The Billings West girls blew out Billings Senior on Friday night, while the Bronc boys handed the Golden Bears their first Eastern AA loss of the season in their crosstown rivalry matchups at the Golden Dome.

Billings West girls 73, Billings Senior 33

The No. 2-ranked Billings West girls had no problems Friday night at home with rival Billings Senior, leading by 31 at the half en route to a 73-33 win.

Maisie Heggem-Prinkki led West with 16 points, while freshman Reece Enderson added 15. The Golden Bears had nine girls in the scoring column.

West will play next Friday at Great Falls, while Senior visits Great Falls CMR.

Billings Senior boys 76, Billings West 64

The Billings Senior boys exacted some revenge over No. 2-ranked Billings West, leading by as many as 15 in the first half on its way to a 76-64 win. It marks the first loss for West in Eastern AA play.

The Broncs lost back on Jan. 4 to West 52-51 but left little doubt Friday night. Once Senior's lead ballooned to double digits, West couldn't trim it back.

West will visit Great Falls next Friday, while Senior visits CMR.

