Billings West boys top crosstown rival Senior

BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team picked up a rivalry win over crosstown foe Billings Senior on Friday night, as the Golden Bears pulled away for a 62-48 win at home.

West led by nine at halftime, 35-26, but out-scored the Broncs by 11 points in the third quarter to take commanding control entering the final period.

West improves to 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the Eastern AA, while Senior falls to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

