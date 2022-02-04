Billings Skyview trounces Great Falls CMR

Great Falls CMR led briefly in the opening minutes before Billings Skyview blitzed the Rustlers for a 69-48 Eastern AA boys basketball win a home on Thursday night.

Skyview built a 14-12 lead after the first quarter but a monster second quarter propelled the Falcons to a 36-16 lead at the break. CMR never was able to trim the game inside single digits, as the Falcons had an answer for every Rustler run.

Sophomore Anthony Schacht came off the bench for Kevin Morales' Skyview squad and had a huge contribution, including an emphatic dunk in the closing minute that served as the game's exclamation point.

"Boy, we found a super sophomore. We knew he was coming," Morales said of Schact. "His length and his height really helps him out with our zone and how he plays the zone. ... Then his work ethic. He was really working down there on the glass. He played well."

Skyview will visit Great Falls High this weekend.