Billings Skyview stifles Great Falls High in title game rematch

Billings Skyview's boys won a rematch of the 2021 State AA title game with Great Falls High, beating the Bison 38-34 at home on Friday night.

Skyview held a one-point edge at halftime but extended the lead to as many as eight in the third quarter. The Bison cut into the Skyview lead in the fourth quarter, trimming it to 36-34, but Skyview iced the game in the final seconds from the free throw line.

Skyview is in action on Monday afternoon at Great Falls CMR to make up a postponement from this past week.