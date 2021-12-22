Billings Skyview boys survive overtime with Billings Central

The Billings Skyview boys out-scored Billings Central 16-8 in overtime to hold off the Rams in a battle of defending state champions, 64-56.

Skyview jumped ahead of Central early, but the Rams battled back to trail by just two at halftime. Central built a lead as large as seven in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons were able to eventually tie the game up and force overtime.

A pair of Rhyse Owens 3-pointers jump-started the extra frame as Skyview raced past Central to head into the holiday break with a victory.