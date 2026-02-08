Billings Skyview boys hold off visiting Great Falls CMR

BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview boys built a double-digit second half lead over visiting Great Falls CMR on Saturday before holding off the Rustlers for a 65-59 win.

Skyview controlled the majority of the game, leading by as many as 15 in the second half. CMR, though, battled back before ultimately running out of steam.

The Falcons improve to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in Eastern AA play with a weekend sweep of the Great Falls teams, while CMR drops to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play after also losing to Senior on Friday.

