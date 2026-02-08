High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Billings Skyview boys hold off visiting Great Falls CMR

Billings Skyview boys hold off CMR
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview boys built a double-digit second half lead over visiting Great Falls CMR on Saturday before holding off the Rustlers for a 65-59 win.

Skyview controlled the majority of the game, leading by as many as 15 in the second half. CMR, though, battled back before ultimately running out of steam.

The Falcons improve to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in Eastern AA play with a weekend sweep of the Great Falls teams, while CMR drops to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play after also losing to Senior on Friday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state