Billings Senior tops Billings West in crosstown rivalry

Billings Senior's boys jumped ahead of West early and withstood several Golden Bears' runs to win Tuesday night's crosstown rivalry game, 66-62.

Senior led 11-4 early in the first quarter, but West eventually fought back and led late in the second quarter. However, a strong close to the first half gave Senior a 38-33 lead at the break.

The Broncs saw their lead at 58-50 with under four minutes to play, but West chipped away and cut it to 61-58 with less than a minute. Senior, however, closed the game out to improve to 4-3 overall.