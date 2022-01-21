Billings Senior rallies to top Billings Skyview in overtime

BILLINGS — Billings Senior trailed Billings Skyview by as many as 12 in the third quarter, but the Broncs rallied to force overtime then ran away from the Falcons for a 69-57 win at home on Thursday evening.

"I just can't say enough about these guys. It was nothing we could draw up, nothing we could tell them," Senior head coach Drew Haws said. "They just went out and competed and they wanted it. They just have this desire to win. You could see it at the end of the third quarter and through the fourth quarter, and the way they finished the game."

Trailing 33-21 early in the third, the Broncs eventually tied the game at 36 before a dunk by Lane Love gave the Falcons a 38-36 lead entering the final quarter.

Skyview also had its chances to put the game away in the final frame but couldn't do so. The Falcons held a 48-45 lead with less than a minute to play, but a corner 3-pointer by Cactus RunsAbove tied the game and led to overtime. The Broncs dominated the extra session, out-scoring Skyview 21-9.

"One of our goals is to be city champions. We took a big step forward, but we still have a lot of work to do," Haws said referencing Senior's wins over West and Skyview in the past 10 days. "Conference wins are always big, no matter who they are, so it's big to get that conference win and try to get to where we want to be towards the end of the season."

Senior improves to 2-2 in Eastern AA play, while Skyview drops to 2-2 in conference play.