Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Billings Senior boys rally for OT win over No. 4 Billings West

Billings Senior BBB 2024.png
MTN Sports
The Billings Senior boys basketball team huddles together during a game against Billings West on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at the Broncs' gym.
Billings Senior BBB 2024.png
Posted at 9:44 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 00:05:28-05

Billings Senior rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit against No. 4-ranked Billings West to force overtime on a 3-pointer by sophomore Chase Bad Bear before topping the Golden Bears in the extra period for a 78-70 win.

Senior didn't grab its first lead until there were less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Broncs led by one when Brayden Zimmer got a put-back to go with under 30 seconds left to put West up one. West then got free throws to push the lead to three with under 10 seconds to play.

That's when Bad Bear got free in the corner and canned a triple as time expired to force the extra period.

Senior opened overtime on a 9-2 run and made free throws down the stretch to hold off West.

The Broncs improve to 6-7 on the year while West falls to 8-5.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state