Billings Senior boys top visiting Bozeman in Eastern AA meeting, 58-41

BILLINGS — The Billings Senior boys basketball team improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in Eastern AA play with Friday night's 58-41 victory at home over Bozeman.

The Broncs led by five at halftime, 27-22, but erupted in the third quarter to push the lead to 15 entering the final period.

Brody Allen led Senior with 20 points, while Chase Bad Bear had 16 and Ryland Jennings added 10. Bozeman was led by Jack Oberly's 15 points.

The Hawks, now 2-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play, will host Billings Skyview on Saturday, while Senior will travel to Gallatin.

