Billings Central sweeps hoops doubleheader against rival Hardin

BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys and girls basketball teams picked up Southeast A conference victories over Hardin on Friday inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Neither the Central boys or girls ever trailed.

Billings Central girls 53, Hardin 30

The two-time defending Class A state champion Central girls jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter on their way to a 53-30 win.

With the game tied 4-4, Central closed the opening quarter on a 17-4 spurt. The Rams’ lead grew to as large as 23 in the second quarter.

The win moves Central to 14-2 on the season and 10-0 in the Southeast A. It’s also Central’s 40th consecutive win over a Class A opponent. Hardin falls to 15-3 overall and 8-2 in conference play with both losses coming to the Rams.

Billings Central boys 73, Hardin 27

TheCentral boys topped Hardin 73-27 as the Rams notched their ninth consecutive win.

Central jumped out to a 15-5 advantage after the first quarter and stretched that lead to 31, 45-14, by halftime and 67-21 after three.

The Rams are now 14-2 and 8-1 in the Southeast A. Hardin falls to 2-16 and 2-8 in conference play.

