Billings Central boys grind out home win over Lockwood

BILLINGS — Billings Central scored 26 of its 60 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Lockwood for a 60-51 boys basketball win Thursday night at home.

Tied up at 34 entering the final frame, the Rams kick-started the period by drawing a potential three-point play opportunity. Central missed the free throw but corralled the rebound and stuck it back to grab a quick four-point lead.

Lockwood battled back and eventually grabbed a 42-40 lead on a Zicciah Callison-Blake corner 3-pointer, but Paxton Prill answered with a three-point play and Toby Stewart delivered a pair of dagger 3-pointers to deliver Central a victory.

Central moves to 4-3 on the season and will play at Lewistown on Friday. Lockwood falls to 4-2 and hosts Miles City on Saturday.