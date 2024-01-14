Billings Central boys, girls topple rival Laurel

LAUREL — Billings Central's boys and girls basketball teams picked up road victories at rival Laurel on Thursday night, each winning by double figures.

Central's girls used a balanced scoring attack to knock off the Locomotives, 62-44. Coral Old Bull and Lyssa Peterson each scored 16 points and Kamryn Reinker added 10 as the Rams pushed their record to 7-1. Laurel dropped to 5-3.

The Central guys jumped on top of Laurel by 20 at halftime en route to a 70-51 victory to improve to 7-1 on the season. Laurel is now 4-4.