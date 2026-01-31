Billings Central boys, girls sweep doubleheader with Lockwood

BILLINGS — BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys and girls basketball teams picked up rivalry victories over Lockwood Friday night inside First Interstate Arena.

The Central girls extended their winning streak over Class A opponents to 37 games, while the Central boys snapped Lockwood's 12-game winning streak. Watch highlights from both games in the video above.

Billings Central girls 66, Lockwood 39

The Billings Central girls continue to steamroll Class A competition, as the Rams topped Lockwood 66-39 on Friday night.

The Rams led 25-9 after one and opened up an 18-point halftime lead before pushing it to 30 just minutes into the fourth quarter.

The win is Central’s 37th consecutive against Class A opponents. The Rams haven’t lost since the 2024 Eastern A divisional semifinal against Miles City.

The Rams have a stiff test with Havre at home on Saturday afternoon while Lockwood hosts Sidney.

Billings Central boys 52, Lockwood 39

Two of the state's best defenses were once again on display, as Lockwood and Billings Central felt like a heavyweight fight.

The Rams used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to get some separation from the Lions en route to a 52-39 win on Friday night.

The two sides were tied at 11 after the first quarter and tied at 19 at halftime. Central led 26-24 when it went on that 11-0 run and led 37-27 entering the final quarter.

Lockwood trimmed the lead to six early in the frame and trailed 47-39 with just over a minute to play when Central's Toby Stewart delivered the proverbial dagger.

The Rams are in Havre on Saturday, while Lockwood hosts Sidney.