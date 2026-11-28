BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys basketball team is the reigning Class A state champion. That's consecutive years of bringing home state tournament hardware, as playing on the season's final day is the expectation.

"Their belief is that they should be playing Saturday night every time we step on the floor, every season," Central coach Jim Stergar said. "We have the talent. We just need to put some pieces together and learn how to work together and gel as a team."

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Billings Central boys eager to defend Class A crown

The Rams did lose some firepower from last year's squad, but there's still plenty to go around. Paxton Prill is signed to pitch at Notre Dame and Gunnar Larsen to Army for football, so there's no lack of athleticism on the floor.

However, the growth and leadership of point guard Cy Hansen could ultimately dictate Central's success.

"Just looking at the seniors and kids older than me just helping me through that journey and those steps, leading me to this year especially because it's a pretty big role," Hansen said. "Look back and see how they handled it and work off that."

Hansen's father Pat — previously a state title-winning coach at Gardiner and Laurel — took an assistant's chair with Stergar and has been instrumental in the continued growth of not only the program but in Cy's development, too.

"It's amazing because we have that father/son relationship, and we're not afraid to get after each other. It helps me grow as a person, and it helps him, too. His knowledge of basketball is so much greater, so I kind of filter everything through him," Cy Hansen said.

It looks to be another deep, talented team at Central as the Rams begin their pursuit of back-to-back state championships.

