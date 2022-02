Billings Central built a 20-point lead early in the second quarter and held off Livingston for a 75-59 win inside the Ralph Nelles Center in Billings on Friday night.

Central's lead was as large as 32-12 in the second before the Rangers trimmed it to 44-32 at the break. Central led by 16 entering the final eight minutes.

Zach Herriford led all scorers with 20, while Cayden Merchant added 18 and Brayden Osse had 11.