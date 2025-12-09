Billings Central boys basketball returning talented, motivated team

The Billings Central boys basketball team is still feeling the sting of losing the Class A state championship football game just a couple weeks back.

But the group that’s made its way to the hardwood is eager for redemption.

Billings Central boys returning talented, motivated team

“I think that our guys are hungrier now for basketball season, and they're going to use that as motivation," Central coach Jim Stergar said. "So far, so good. Their intensity is there and we can always count on their effort."

Central finished third last year at the state tournament, lifting a trophy in the process but not the one the Rams had hoped for. Returning nearly all of its production, Central has its sights set on that title game in March.

“I think we're losing, I want to say 7% of our offense from last year," Stergar said. "Schematically we're getting better a year later. Kids are growing up a little bit. Defensively is where our focus is at right now. That will lead to better offense."

High expectations again surround the Rams this winter season, but Stergar’s message to the team doesn’t hinge on the wins and losses on the floor.

“We do win a lot, but that's not the focus of our programs here. Our culture is to make these kids men. Men that are built to live for other people, and that's kind of what our message is here," Stergar said.

The Rams get to work this Friday evening in Glendive.

