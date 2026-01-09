Bigfork boys steal Northwestern A road win against Columbia Falls, 53-47

COLUMBIA FALLS — Bigfork won a close battle on the road against Columbia Falls 53-47 in Northwestern A boys basketball Thursday night.
WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:
It started with the Bigfork seniors as Treker Hickey and Tamaret Savik helped the Vikings jump ahead early, getting early buckets in the paint and from 3-point range.
Despite the best efforts of Easton Brooks from Columbia Falls, key shots would not fall, which forced the Wildcats to play catch-up for most of the contest.
While the Wildcats did come close to making a comeback a few times, the Vikings seemed to always have an answer, and took the road victory.
Both teams will face off against Libby in their next contests — Bigfork plays the Loggers on Saturday while Columbia Falls meets them on Jan. 15.