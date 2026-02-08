Big Timber, Shepherd split District 4B doubleheader

SHEPHERD — The Big Timber girls basketball team picked up a District 4B road win against Shepherd, while the Shepherd boys rallied late to top the Sheepherders on Saturday.

Big Timber girls 61, Shepherd 49

Grace Casey poured in 26 points to lead the Big Timber girls to a huge 61-49 District 4B win.

Casey helped the Sheepherders jump out to a 31-15 halftime lead. Shepherd eventually trimmed it inside single digits, but then Casey put the game on ice from the free throw line down the stretch.

Laney Ketcham added 13 points for Big Timber, while Shepherd was led by Breelyn Fulton's 16 points.

With the win Big Timber improved to 13-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Shepherd fell to 8-6 overall and 5-2 in District 4B.

Shepherd boys 47, Big Timber 43

Eighth grader Tuff Stracke scored 26 points, including the final eight for the Mustangs, to lead Shepherd to a 47-43 win.

Shepherd trailed 43-39 with less than two minutes to play when Stracke made a driving layup and got fouled. He missed the free throw, but Shepherd corralled the offensive rebound and found Stracke who hit a go-ahead 3-pointer.

He then finished the game off at the foul line after the Mustang defense stood tall on three consecutive trips.

Shepherd improved to 11-3 overall and 5-2 in District 4B play, while Big Timber fell to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

