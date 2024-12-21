Belt girls, boys basketball sweep Centerville in Friday night rivalry clash

SAND COULEE — Two schools that are relatively close in distance to one another met on the hardwood for the first time this season, as the Belt Huskies girls and boys basketball teams made the short trip to face rival Centerville on Friday.

Both contests went in favor of the visitors, as the Belt girls trounced Centerville 69-16, and the Husky boys raced past the Miners 50-30.

The girls set the tone early, getting out to a 19-2 lead following the first quarter.

Similarly, the boys got up double digits by the first quarters end, and would carry over a double-digit lead in to the second half. Although, Centerville made things interesting cutting the deficit down to as little as seven points in the third quarter. But from there, Belt would run away to win by 20.

