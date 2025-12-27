Belt boys basketball feeding off defense, team chemistry amid 4-0 start

BELT — A 4-0 start to the season, including a recent win over back-to-back Class C champion Box Elder, has the Belt Husky boys team feeling confident.

A couple of the players, Slater Lords and Kolin Halley, say they like what they got.

"Our team chemistry . . . it's a team a game," Lords said on Dec. 17 at Belt High School. "We share the ball well, pitch it ahead. We just work really well together."

"We go for rebounds, everybody on the team can score," Halley said. "We just pass the ball and play like a team."

Lords is one of three seniors on the team, while Halley, a junior, is in his first full season with the varsity squad.

The seniors do their best to lead by example, Lords said.

"It kind of started last year a little bit becoming a leader," Lords said. "But I say we all are like leaders together. It's not just the seniors, but we definitely do a lot of the heavy lifting. But yeah, everybody just looks up to each other and we just work together really well."

Belt's team has a good connection with each other, Halley said.

"We've played basketball together our whole lives and this year we got really good chemistry," Halley said. "We all hang out all the time. We're always doing stuff with each other and it really shows on the court."

There's always been one main principle the program plays by, Lords said.

"Defense is definitely our main goal. If you can talk, you can guard it," Lords said. "Everybody just tries to push everybody."

Of course, no team will look like its true form only four games in. Halley said the Huskies still have some room to grow.

"We got to pass the ball around and help on defense, and all the simple little mistakes that we got to fix," Halley said. "Starts with communication on defense and just looking for the right guy to pass to."

Belt next takes the court next Friday, Jan. 2, at Centerville.