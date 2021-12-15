Belgrade boys basketball downs Missoula Big Sky in season opener

BELGRADE — After many AA high school teams began their basketball season last Friday, the Belgrade boys basketball team had to wait a few days for their first game of the year against Missoula Big Sky on snowy Tuesday night.

The Panthers are in their second year under head coach Luke Powers, they won just two games last year.

It was a close battle throughout, but for the most part the Panthers maintained a lead to win 54-45 over the Eagles.

Senior guard Ta'veus Randle had himself a night for the Panthers, dropping a game-high 29 points.

Senior Trevyn Reed finished with a team-high 14 points for the Eagles.

Up next: The Panthers head to Butte to play the Bulldogs on Friday.