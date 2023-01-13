Watch Now
Anaconda girls pull past Butte Central; Maroon boys blow out Copperheads

Posted at 9:02 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 23:06:07-05

BUTTE — On a night that the Butte Central boys basketball team unfurled a new banner, the Maroons were fittingly in championship form.

Dougie Peoples piled up 28 points and Central made quick work of Anaconda en route to a 73-28 runaway victory on Thursday at the Maroon Activities Center. Prior to the game, Central unveiled the banner for it's 2022 Class A state championship win over Lewistown.

Central, whose lone loss this season came in a championship rematch against the Golden Eagles, raced to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and led 41-12 by halftime.

In the earlier game, the Copperhead girls — whose leading scorer Makena Patrick is out for the season with an ACL and MCL tear — pulled away from the Maroons for a 49-42 win.

Anaconda led 24-21 at halftime and the game was tied at 37 heading into the fourth quarter, where the Copperheads were able to put some distance between them and the Maroons.

