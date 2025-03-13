State B boys: Malta, Missoula Loyola plus Lodge Grass and Harlem advance to semifinals

MISSOULA — The Class B boys basketball state tournament tipped off Thursday at Dahlberg Arena with four first-round games, including a rematch of the Class B football championship — as the Malta Mustangs squared off with the Manhattan Tigers.

The other three first-round games put two-time reigning champion Missoula Loyola against Three Forks, Glasgow against Lodge Grass and Harlem against Thompson Falls.

Malta 59, Manhattan 51

Similar to when the two met on the gridiron, it was Malta that was able to get the win on the hardwood by a score of 59-51.

In the first quarter, the Mustangs ran out to a quick 20-8 lead. That lead would grow to as large as 14 in the second frame which would become Malta's largest of the contest.

Manhattan would close the gap to only five points at the half, but that was before the Mustangs would erupt again in the third quarter for 18 points.

The Tigers kept things close in the final stanza thanks to 21 points scored, but the Mustangs didn't shy away when the game got to within one possession late, as free throws down the stretch would ultimately seal the deal.

The Mustangs never trailed in the contest, setting the pace to move on to Friday's semifinals.

Malta was led by Bohdi Brenden's 17 points, with Mason Simanton and Kazner Oxarart each contributing 11. The victors shot 42.0% from the field in the game.

For the Tigers, Michael Stewart led the charge with 17 points followed by 11 from Chance Fenno.

Missoula Loyola 73, Three Forks 47

After a slow start for both sides, one which saw Three Forks get up 8-2 early, Loyola turned it on and never looked back. The Rams cruised to a 73-47 win.

The first quarter was back and forth, with both teams getting in gear past the halfway point. It was a tight 15-13 in favor of the Rams heading in to the second.

But then the offense — and defense — came alive for the Class B's top-ranked squad, which outscored Three Forks 22-8 in the second. The Rams shot 46.7% from the field in this quarter, while only holding the Wolves to 30%.

In the third is when Loyola essentially put the game away, as the lead would continue to grow with the Rams leading by as many as 23.

From there, the fourth was again dominated by the two-time reigning champions, and the Rams are now two games away from a three-peat. Loyola's largest lead overall was 29.

Leading the charge for the Rams was Reynolds Johnston, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds, with Ethan Stack (16 points), Jack Clevenger (14) and Braden McGuirl (10) also scoring in double figures. Loyola shot 50% as a team in the win.

Three Forks' only double-digit scorer was Aaron DeFrance with 15.

Malta and Loyola will play in Friday's first semifinal at 3:30 p.m.

Lodge Grass 70, Glasgow 46

Lodge Grass turned a 33-28 halftime lead into a dominant 70-46 win over Glasgow with a strong second-half performance.

The Indians outscored the Scotties 19-11 in the third and then used a 14-0 run in the fourth to help put the game away. Lodge Grass made 16 of 33 shots in the second half compared to a 7-of-24 showing by Glasgow.

The Indians were led by JJ Bends, who scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. James Dust added 16 points, while Calvin Wyles and Lamar Ridesthebear contributed nine points apiece.

Glasgow, which had 18 turnovers to Lodge Grass' eight, got 11 points from Myles Yoakam and 10 from Cade Hudyma.

The Scotties will play a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Friday, while Lodge Grass advances to the semifinals, where it will play at 5 p.m. Friday.

Harlem 62, Thompson Falls 50

Harlem led wire to wire in a 62-50 win over Thompson Falls in the nightcap.

The Wildcats led 11-6 after a first quarter in which they limited Thompson Falls to a 2-of-13 shooting effort. Harlem led 30-20 at halftime and grew the lead to as many as 18 points in the third quarter.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Harlem, which outscored Thompson Falls 42-20 in the paint and 19-2 in transition. Cody McCabe (15 points), Lance Morgan (13) and Lathan Blackwolf (12) each scored in double figures for the Wildcats, and Matthew Billmayer and Tayden Colliflower added nine points each.

To lead Thompson Falls, Owen Doyle had 22 points and Bryson LeCoure had 14.

With the win, Harlem advances to Friday's semifinal round, where it will play Lodge Grass at 5 p.m.

Thompson Falls will play a loser-out game against Glasgow at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

