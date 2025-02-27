Eastern A boys: Lockwood, Glendive to meet in semifinals

BILLINGS — The Lockwood and Glendive boys won first-round matchups Thursday at the Eastern A divisional basketball tournament inside First Interstate Arena, setting up a semifinal meeting between the two sides on Friday.

Lockwood 64, Havre 54

Lockwood overcame a 10-point first-half deficit against Havre and defeated the Blue Ponies 64-54 to advance to the semifinals of the Eastern A divisional tournament.

Lockwood cut Havre’s lead to 34-29 by the time the first-half horn sounded, then opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take a 38-36 lead. The Lions would lead for the majority of the remainder of the game.

Kobe Blake led Lockwood with 22 points. Zicciah Callison-Blake scored 17 for the Lions.

Havre was led by Trey Gary’s 24 points, 21 of which came in the first half. Dax Ostwalt added 19 for the Blue Ponies.

Lockwood advances to Friday night’s semifinals, while Havre falls to loser-out play on Friday.

Glendive 83, Hardin 70

Glendive turned a four-point halftime lead against Hardin into a runaway on Thursday in the opening round of the Eastern A divisional tournament, opening the second half on a 15-0 run to pull away for an 83-70 win over the Bulldogs.

The Red Devils scored the first 15 points of the second half in less than three minutes before Hardin answered with eight consecutive points of its own. The Bulldogs, though, could not trim the Glendive lead inside double digits.

Glendive's Levi Eaton led all scorers with 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting, while freshman teammate Ethan Rivas poured in 22 points.

Glendive will face Lockwood in the semifinals on Friday night, while Hardin will face Havre in loser-out play.