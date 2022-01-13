2021-2022 high school boys basketball standings

Below are the Montana high school boys basketball standings from the 2021-2022 season. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com

Class AA

East

(Updated: Jan. 8)

Conf. Overall Bozeman 2-0 5-1 Bozeman Gallatin 2-0 4-2 Billings Skyview 1-0 4-1 Great Falls CMR 1-0 3-2 Great Falls High 1-1 4-2 Billings Senior 0-2 3-3 Billings West 0-2 3-3 Belgrade 0-2 2-3

West

(Updated: Jan. 8)

Conf. Overall Missoula Sentinel 2-0 3-3 Helena Capital 1-0 5-0 Helena High 1-0 2-3 Butte 1-1 1-4 Kalispell Glacier 1-1 2-4 Missoula Hellgate 0-1 2-2 Missoula Big Sky 0-1 2-3 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 0-6

Class A

Northwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf. Overall Ronan 3-1 5-2 Polson 2-1 3-4 Libby 2-2 6-3 Browning 1-2 4-3 Columbia Falls 1-2 4-3 Whitefish 0-1 3-2

Southwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)



Conf. Overall Butte Central 4-0 7-0 Hamilton 3-0 8-1 Dillon 2-1 5-2 Frenchtown 3-2 5-2 East Helena 1-4 2-6 Corvallis 0-3 1-6 Stevensville 0-3 0-7

Northeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf. Overall Lewistown 3-0 7-0 Glendive 3-1 6-2 Havre 2-2 4-4 Miles City 1-3 2-6 Sidney 0-3 2-7

Southeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)