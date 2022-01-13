Watch
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

2021-2022 high school boys basketball standings

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Basketball.jpg
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 14:22:58-05

Below are the Montana high school boys basketball standings from the 2021-2022 season. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com

Class AA

East

(Updated: Jan. 8)

Conf.Overall
Bozeman2-05-1
Bozeman Gallatin2-04-2
Billings Skyview1-04-1
Great Falls CMR1-03-2
Great Falls High1-14-2
Billings Senior0-23-3
Billings West0-23-3
Belgrade0-22-3

West

(Updated: Jan. 8)

Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel2-03-3
Helena Capital1-05-0
Helena High1-02-3
Butte 1-11-4
Kalispell Glacier1-12-4
Missoula Hellgate0-12-2
Missoula Big Sky0-12-3
Kalispell Flathead0-20-6

Class A

Northwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Ronan3-15-2
Polson2-13-4
Libby 2-26-3
Browning1-24-3
Columbia Falls1-24-3
Whitefish 0-13-2

Southwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Butte Central4-07-0
Hamilton3-08-1
Dillon2-15-2
Frenchtown3-25-2
East Helena1-42-6
Corvallis0-31-6
Stevensville0-30-7

Northeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Lewistown3-07-0
Glendive3-16-2
Havre2-24-4
Miles City1-32-6
Sidney0-32-7

Southeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Billings Central3-06-2
Laurel2-05-2
Hardin1-25-3
Lockwood1-22-5
Livingston0-32-5
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state