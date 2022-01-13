2021-2022 high school boys basketball standings

Below are the Montana high school boys basketball standings from the 2021-2022 season. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com
Class AA
East
(Updated: Jan. 8)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|2-0
|5-1
|Bozeman Gallatin
|2-0
|4-2
|Billings Skyview
|1-0
|4-1
|Great Falls CMR
|1-0
|3-2
|Great Falls High
|1-1
|4-2
|Billings Senior
|0-2
|3-3
|Billings West
|0-2
|3-3
|Belgrade
|0-2
|2-3
West
(Updated: Jan. 8)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-0
|3-3
|Helena Capital
|1-0
|5-0
|Helena High
|1-0
|2-3
|Butte
|1-1
|1-4
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-1
|2-4
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-1
|2-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-1
|2-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|0-6
Class A
Northwest A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Ronan
|3-1
|5-2
|Polson
|2-1
|3-4
|Libby
|2-2
|6-3
|Browning
|1-2
|4-3
|Columbia Falls
|1-2
|4-3
|Whitefish
|0-1
|3-2
Southwest A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Butte Central
|4-0
|7-0
|Hamilton
|3-0
|8-1
|Dillon
|2-1
|5-2
|Frenchtown
|3-2
|5-2
|East Helena
|1-4
|2-6
|Corvallis
|0-3
|1-6
|Stevensville
|0-3
|0-7
Northeast A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Lewistown
|3-0
|7-0
|Glendive
|3-1
|6-2
|Havre
|2-2
|4-4
|Miles City
|1-3
|2-6
|Sidney
|0-3
|2-7
Southeast A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|3-0
|6-2
|Laurel
|2-0
|5-2
|Hardin
|1-2
|5-3
|Lockwood
|1-2
|2-5
|Livingston
|0-3
|2-5