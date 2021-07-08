Former Meadow Lark Country Club head pro teaches on his own time

GREAT FALLS — After 36 years in the pro shop at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls, Dudley Beard retired.

In retirement, he began a new venture: Beard Performance Golf, a golf instruction business that he operates at another course in Great Falls, Hickory Swing.

“So now I have zero employees and I’m my own boss. I make my own schedule, I schedule my own lessons and it’s the best,” Beard explained.

In addition to playing more pro-ams due to a more flexible schedule, Beard has been one of the best, if not the best golf instructor in the state of Montana. Recently, he was named the 2020 Head Golf Professional of the Year by the Western Montana PGA Chapter. His service to the game is widely known and respected throughout the entire state.

“I got voted on that award by guys that weren’t even born when I first started working at Meadow Lark,” Beard reminisced. “They thought enough of me to vote for me, so you know, [that] makes me a little teary.”

With Beard Performance Golf, Beard stays busy throughout the week teaching and playing in tournaments, but the people at Meadow Lark will always have a lasting impact on Beard both professionally and personally.

“I’m like the luckiest guy in town. I came to Great Falls in 1984. I don’t know, it just fit me, it fit my personality. The people are super good, the golf course is great," he said. "I love it here.”

Beard’s official retirement party is Friday, July 9 at Meadow Lark Country Club where members of the club will have a chance to congratulate him on a stellar career.

