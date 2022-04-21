White Sulphur Springs' Daisy Fisher among Rocky Mountain College VB signees

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College head volleyball coach Yang Yang has announced letter of intent signings from Daisy Fisher of White Sulphur Springs, Hayley Bretz from Orofino High School in Idaho and Walla Walla Community College, and Central Valley High School's Hailee Templeton from Spokane.

Fisher, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career. She led the team in kills and blocks, and was named Academic All-State four times, along with earning All-Conference honors twice.

"Daisy is a great fit to the Battlin’ Bears volleyball team culture,” Yang said. “I am excited to watch her grow academically and athletically over the next few years.”

“I chose RMC, because I immediately felt welcomed by the coaches and the team,” said Fisher. “I know it is a good school, and it was the perfect fit for what I was looking for academically and athletically.”

She plans to pursue a biology degree.

Bretz, a 5-foot-3 defensive specialist, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Orofino High School, in Orofino, Idaho and a short stint at Walla Walla Community College. Bretz had 4.5 digs per set at Walla Walla, and she was named NWAC East-Region First Team.

"Hayley is a great addition to our volleyball program at Rocky Mountain College,” Yang said. “She is a dedicated volleyball player coming from a great Junior College program. She has a strong work ethic, and she is very knowledgeable as to the strategy of volleyball.”

“I chose Rocky, because of how welcoming everyone was towards me when I came on my visit: the instructors, Coach Yang, and all of the girls!,” Bretz said. “It was everything I was looking for when deciding where to transfer to continue playing. I'm so excited to come to Billings, and become a Battlin' Bear!”

Bretz plans to pursue a degree in health and human performance.

Templeton, a 5-foot-6 defensive specialist, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Central Valley High School, in Spokane, Washington. She led the team in aces and digs, and was named All-State Honorable Mention as a senior.

"Hailee is a great fit to the Battlin’ Bears volleyball team,” Yang said. “We are excited for her to put on the Green and Gold. She will fit our culture well, and we’re excited to watch her grow.”

“I chose Rocky, because right as I stepped on campus I knew it was the place for me,’ Templeton said. “I met the volleyball coach and team, and I fell even more in love with the school. I decided right away this is where I want to be.”

She plans to pursue a psychology degree.