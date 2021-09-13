University of Providence's Finberg-Roberts named Setter of the Week for third time this season

(Editor's note: University of Providence release)

WHITEFISH-- For the third time this season, University of Providence volleyball player Cydney Finberg-Roberts has been named the ERCK Hotels Frontier Conference Setter of the Week.

The junior setter from Columbia Falls was instrumental to the No. 10 Argos' (9-2) success this weekend in Arizona. In three games, Finberg-Roberts recorded 124 assists (9.6 per set), including a total of 52 against Ottawa. She was also active defensively, recording 46 total digs (3.5 per set) and recording a season-high five blocks against Embry-Riddle.

"I thought she moved the ball around really well," head coach Arunas Duda said. "All weekend long she did a good job of understanding the situation, who to set, who the hot hitter was and how to score one when we needed it. She definitely played good defense this weekend too, and found her way into the blocking world."

This is the 12th time that Finberg-Roberts has been named the conference setter of the week, including all three weeks that she's been eligible for the award this season. She is also currently ninth in the nation in assists per set (10.6).

"She was a little worried about coming into the season a little rusty but it seems to be a complete continuation of last season for her," Duda said. "Her knowledge just keeps getting better and better. Now we can get into even more complex things with her because she understands the basis of the game and how to do things in certain situations."

Finberg-Roberts will look continue her hot start to the season in the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament this weekend. The Argos will begin the tournament with a game against Carroll at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in Havre, Mont.