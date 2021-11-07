University of Providence volleyball team caps off undefeated conference season

(Editor's note: University of Providence press release)

BILLINGS— The No. 8 University of Providence volleyball team capped off an undefeated conference season on Saturday, taking down Rocky Mountain College in a thrilling three-set match, 26-24, 30-28, 25-22.

Despite the sweep, the match was extremely close as both of the opening sets went to extra points. The Argos (23-2, 10-0), as they have all year long, buckled up and stayed together towards the ends of those sets to grind out the victory.

"It was a point-for-point match," head coach Arunas Duda said. "The first set was definitely back and forth the whole time. They had the lead the majority of that first set. Towards the end we definitely held our composure and was able to finish. The second set was the polar opposite, we were in control most of the set. Then they came back and it went back and forth awhile there and we were able to take advantage of some things. It was a really good volleyball match to watch if you're a volleyball fan."

Jenna Thorne led the Argo attack with 15 kills while Sadie Lott added 11. Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 36 assists while Sacha Legros recorded a game-leading 32 digs. Lott led the way with four blocks.

Bella Bryan and McKenna Bushman led the Battlin' Bears with 12 kills each. Blythe Sealy recorded 42 assists while Ayla Embry recorded 29 digs.

The win completes an undefeated conference season for the Argos, who are currently on a 16-game winning streak. They'll hope to continue that next weekend at the Frontier Conference Tournament, which begins Friday in Helena, Mont.

"It's such an accomplishment," Duda said. "We've got our sights set on extra goals this season but I told the team to take a step back and enjoy this. It's not every year that something like this happens. I'm extremely proud of their effort and composure. When we show up every night we have a target on our back. Everyone plays their best trying to knock us off. This was a huge feat for them to accomplish and I'm extremely proud of them."