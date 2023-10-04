University of Providence to induct six members into Hall of Fame during Argo weekend

(Editor's note: Providence Press Release)

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence will host Argo Weekend for alumni, friends and family, prospective and current students, and community Oct. 5-8. The weekend events will also include celebrating the inductions into the 2023 Argo Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 8.

“Just like our natural families, it is important that our university alumni family gather regularly to celebrate the people and events that shaped them while they were students here,” said Father Oliver Doyle, President of the University of Providence, “and to share with each other their triumphs and successes.”

The celebration weekend kicks off on Oct. 5 by welcoming the first nursing class for the Vander Werff Nursing Program at 11 a.m. followed by the Blessing of the Hands Ceremony for faculty and staff in Trinitas Chapel at noon. On Oct. 6, Father Oliver Doyle will host a Presidential Luncheon followed by campus tours at 2 p.m. The day will end with the Argo Alumni Weekend Kick-Off Party from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McLaughlin Center to help celebrate the opening of MOJOs “For Now”.

“We are very excited for the opening of the University’s new later-night dining option in McLaughlin called, MOJOs ‘For Now’”, said Dr. Joel Bluml, Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics. “The revitalization of the space is being made possible due to a generous donation from Pioneer College Caterers. We are thrilled to provide an additional space on campus designed to positively impact the student experience at UP.”

The venue is currently being referred to as MOJOs “For Now”, but the goal is to have the space officially named and decorated prior to the start of the 2024 spring semester.

Throughout the weekend there will be several athletic events open to the public, including hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. The University will also host alumni events and games, including alumni wrestling, alumni softball, and women’s and men’s alumni basketball.

On Oct. 7 from noon to 5 p.m., the University will be launching its first-ever Family Harvest Festival open to the Great Falls community. The Family Harvest Festival will have games, music, local food trucks, a kid's costume contest at 2 p.m., and more. Admission is free and all are welcome.

“As an alumna of the University of Providence, I am excited to host this weekend for our alumni, friends, family, and community”, said Kylie Carranza, Vice President for Advancement. “Many of my fond memories growing up in this area were the times I was on campus for Argo camps or swimming lessons. The hope would be that we can create many of those same memories through this weekend and its activities.”

The weekend will wrap up with the 2023 Argo Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 8 to celebrate the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees: Gary Ehnes, Ray Ames, Judy Van Atta-Adams, Ross Mosher, Doug Robison, and Kelsey Van Uden. More information can be found here.